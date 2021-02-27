State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

