State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CoreLogic worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $90.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.