State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

