State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

