State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.