State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 176,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,884,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

JEF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

