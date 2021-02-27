State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,107 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

