State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,464 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ITT worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ITT by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $84.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.