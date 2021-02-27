State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,520 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in OGE Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.