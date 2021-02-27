State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,403 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Perrigo worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perrigo by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

