State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,983 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

