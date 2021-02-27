State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,036 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

