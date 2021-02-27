State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.