State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,141 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.