State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 23,878 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Palomar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,173,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.13 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.