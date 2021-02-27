State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.