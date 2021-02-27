State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Core-Mark worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1,295.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

CORE opened at $32.58 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

