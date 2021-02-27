State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 32,000 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.53% of Clipper Realty worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

