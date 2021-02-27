State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 42,562 Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Virtusa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.