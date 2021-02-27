State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $688,000.
NYSE:TPH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.
Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
