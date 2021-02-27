State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $688,000.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.