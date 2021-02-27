State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NYSE:SWX opened at $62.35 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

