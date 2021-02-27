State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

EC stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.