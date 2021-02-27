State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cryoport worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

