State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.03 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of EQT worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EQT by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $17.79 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

