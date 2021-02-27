State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.08 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,864 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

