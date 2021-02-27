State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

