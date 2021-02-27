State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 57.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,390 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

