State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

