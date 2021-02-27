State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,007 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $181.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $227.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

