State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,201 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,023. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

