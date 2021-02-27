State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,502 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Century Communities worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

