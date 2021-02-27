State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,481 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.34% of TrueBlue worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth $15,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 180,136 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

