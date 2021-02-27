State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,198 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $63,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 165.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,425 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

