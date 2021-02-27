State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,493 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $158.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

