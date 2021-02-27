State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,255 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Navient worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.