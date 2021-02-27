State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,035 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.