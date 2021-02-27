State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 36,774 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

