State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,011 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

