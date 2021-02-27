State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,020 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Calavo Growers worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

