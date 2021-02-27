State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,914 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

