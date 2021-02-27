State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,302 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,721 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

