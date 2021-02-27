State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.22 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOR opened at $63.89 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

