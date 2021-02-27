State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

