Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $33.52 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $33.52 million and $52.53 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00011839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.01023702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00396710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003356 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,217,559 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.