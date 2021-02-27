Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $6.65 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $6.65 or 0.00014000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $170.96 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.01041179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00391648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003203 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,212,701 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

