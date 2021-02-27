Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.07 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00480346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00298064 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,473 coins and its circulating supply is 22,523,180,202 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

