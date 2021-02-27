stETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.