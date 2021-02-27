Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Stipend has a total market cap of $163,726.35 and $74.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.13 or 0.99548848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00455521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00905287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00293997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00110700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002154 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

