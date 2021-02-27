STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.50

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 31,900 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.50.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.