Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Storj has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $166.07 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,255,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

